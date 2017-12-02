How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? Pause 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:51 How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 1:15 Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA