Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:54

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:09

    Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.

Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.
A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

The Dellingr CubeSat is deployed from the International Space Station in this video released November 28, 2017. NASA ground controllers have begun checking out and commissioning the shoebox-sized spacecraft that the agency purposely built to show that CubeSat platforms could be cost-effective, reliable, and capable of gathering highly robust science. Dellingr is named after the mythological Norse god of the dawn.

Ramapo police have released surveillance video on Monday, November 28, 2017, of a brazen burglary involving a man in a bathrobe that took place over the weekend in Rockland County, New York. In the video, a man with a mohawk and beard can be seen squeezing into the home through a kitchen window. The suspect was wearing a grey bathrobe and looked directly into the camera before making his way into the home.

The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders.

Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrated his 18th birthday on November 16, 2017. He is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth, who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth.

A Venice, Florida, dog groomer is under fire after a video of her appearing to choke a dog went viral on Facebook. Former employee Briana Brady posted a video of Phyllis Lucca, owner of Happy Puppy Pet Spa, choking a dog and slamming it on the table. Brady said the dog did nothing to provoke the behavior. Brady also said that Lucca tied another dog’s mouth and throat shut before the video was taken. According to local media reports, Lucca claims the dog had passed out and she was trying to help the animal.