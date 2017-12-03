Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested and charged after the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said he drew an image of school violence on a student’s homework assignment.
Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested and charged after the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said he drew an image of school violence on a student’s homework assignment. Gulf County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested and charged after the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said he drew an image of school violence on a student’s homework assignment. Gulf County Sheriff’s Office

National

A student turned in homework — with drawings of a mass shooting, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Be careful what you draw.

One Florida man is learning the hard way after his sketches on a child’s homework got him arrested and charged, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Port St. Joe Elementary School launched an investigation after finding a violent and “disturbing” drawing of a school shooting on a student’s homework assignment.

“The drawing depicted a school house on fire, a person running from the school on fire and several others standing in a line being shot by an individual,” the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The image included two people on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The words, ‘Pew, Pew, Pew,’ were written next to the person with the gun,” police added.

Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, was ultimately arrested and charged with writing threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to police.

It’s unclear if he is a parent or a family member of the student who turned in the homework assignment.

“Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison.

Harrison added that Edwards was interviewed by investigators, and that “although the actions in the drawing were taken seriously, there is no reason to believe that Edwards was going to carry out the threat.”

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate 2:42

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React
What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

View More Video