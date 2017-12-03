An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino.
An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino. Los Pichy Boys
An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino. Los Pichy Boys

National

Elderly couple’s booty dancing at Miami casino proves the love is still alive

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 06:17 PM

One elderly couple in Miami is proving that age doesn’t matter — at least not when it comes to dancing.

The unidentified duo broke out in a spicy dance Friday night at Miami’s Magic City Casino, showing the crowd how it’s done.

In a video posted on Facebook by Los Pichy Boys, the abuelitos are seen working it inside a lobby. At one point, the elderly man goes low to the ground as the woman twerks to a reggaeton song.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It escalated quickly.

Their eyes locked as they swayed back and forth.

Sparks flew.

Romance filled the room, as a crowd gathered around the couple that refused to miss a beat.

So far, the video has almost 4 million views.

“Me as an old man with my girl,” the comedy duo Los Pichy Boys captioned the video in Spanish.

Magic City Casino echoed the sentiment on Facebook: “TGIF, amirite?! #abuelasgotgame #miami #livemusic.”

One viewer referred to the couple as “Hialeah’s finest!”

“We need to step up our game,” one Facebook user wrote. Said another: “Omg honey, I hope this is us at their age. Sooo cute and totally fun. A old couple still enjoying life.”

Some on the other hand were so speechless, they decided to change the subject.

“I really don’t know what to say so I’ll just share a buñuelos recipe:

Ingredients:

- 100 grams of butter

- 500 grams of flour

- 250 ml of whole milk

- 5 large eggs

-Virgin olive oil

- One spoonful of salt

- Sugar

- Ground cinnamon....”

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate

    Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate 2:42

Mexican man found not guilty after killing on San Francisco pier launched immigration debate
Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React
What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

View More Video