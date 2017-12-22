The 6-month-old kept crying. So this father bent his baby until there was silence, police say

Robert Resendiz’s baby kept crying, and he just wanted to make it stop.
So police say the 30-year-old father from Phoenix, Arizona, bent his 6-month-old child by taking the baby’s legs and pushing them over his head, Fox10 reported. He allegedly kept bending the baby — and biting him twice — until the wailing stopped and there was just silence.
Resendiz called 911 Tuesday and told arriving officers that he woke up to find his baby unconscious, according to Fox10.
But it wasn’t long until he admitted to squeezing the child until he grew limp and quiet, police say.
The child was given CPR by a police officer, and was then rushed to a local hospital with lacerations to its pancreas and liver, as well as bruising on the thigh and a broken wrist, WSMV wrote.
The injuries are “not survivable,” doctors at the hospital told police.
On Dec. 26, police reported the child died, according to AZCentral.
Phoenix police arrested the father and charged him with two counts of child abuse, according to Patch, with a bail of $250,000.
He will be in court on Dec. 27.
This story is just the most recent example of jarring cases of alleged child abuse across the nation.
Santangela Turner, a 26-year-old mother from Mississippi, was arrested after saying in texts that she “left (her) infant in the woods next to the apartment complex where she lived” and choked the baby with a phone charger cord, police say.
And in Iowa, a woman named Nicole Finn was found guilty of first-degree murder after leaving her three adopted teens in a bare room without frequent access to water and food. One of those teens, Natalie Finn, 16, died on Oct. 24, 2016 from cardiac arrest brought on by starvation. She weighed just 85 pounds at the time of her death and was wearing a soiled adult diaper.
