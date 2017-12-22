Anthony Resendiz allegedly bent his 6-month-old child until he would stop crying.
Anthony Resendiz allegedly bent his 6-month-old child until he would stop crying. Phoenix Police
Anthony Resendiz allegedly bent his 6-month-old child until he would stop crying. Phoenix Police

National

The 6-month-old kept crying. So this father bent his baby until there was silence, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

December 22, 2017 07:26 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Robert Resendiz’s baby kept crying, and he just wanted to make it stop.

So police say the 30-year-old father from Phoenix, Arizona, bent his 6-month-old child by taking the baby’s legs and pushing them over his head, Fox10 reported. He allegedly kept bending the baby — and biting him twice — until the wailing stopped and there was just silence.

Resendiz called 911 Tuesday and told arriving officers that he woke up to find his baby unconscious, according to Fox10.

But it wasn’t long until he admitted to squeezing the child until he grew limp and quiet, police say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The child was given CPR by a police officer, and was then rushed to a local hospital with lacerations to its pancreas and liver, as well as bruising on the thigh and a broken wrist, WSMV wrote.

The injuries are “not survivable,” doctors at the hospital told police.

On Dec. 26, police reported the child died, according to AZCentral.

Phoenix police arrested the father and charged him with two counts of child abuse, according to Patch, with a bail of $250,000.

He will be in court on Dec. 27.

This story is just the most recent example of jarring cases of alleged child abuse across the nation.

Santangela Turner, a 26-year-old mother from Mississippi, was arrested after saying in texts that she “left (her) infant in the woods next to the apartment complex where she lived” and choked the baby with a phone charger cord, police say.

And in Iowa, a woman named Nicole Finn was found guilty of first-degree murder after leaving her three adopted teens in a bare room without frequent access to water and food. One of those teens, Natalie Finn, 16, died on Oct. 24, 2016 from cardiac arrest brought on by starvation. She weighed just 85 pounds at the time of her death and was wearing a soiled adult diaper.

More Videos

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

Pause
Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

  • Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

    U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

Pause
Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

  • Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 minutes. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

View More Video