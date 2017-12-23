This man is fighting for his life after he chased a monkey that stole his favorite hat

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

The four changes of the seasons, related to the position of sunlight on the planet, are captured in this view from Earth orbit The images show how sunlight fell on the planet throughout the year with each images taken at 6:12 a.m. local time. Thursday is the winter solstice, when less exposure to the sun's rays prompts the darkest day of the year, according to National Geographic.