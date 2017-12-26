A thief stole his Christmas decorations. But he had security footage to put out front

0:47 Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes Pause

3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

0:51 Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks