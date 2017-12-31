Get ready: Two ‘supermoons’ are heading your way this January

More Videos 1:04 Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway Pause 1:36 UPcyclePOP brings remade items to market 1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 2:39 Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage A supermoon will appear in the night sky on Jan. 1 and 31, 2018. This NASA video takes a look at the science behind these amazing celestial events. A supermoon will appear in the night sky on Jan. 1 and 31, 2018. This NASA video takes a look at the science behind these amazing celestial events. NASA

A supermoon will appear in the night sky on Jan. 1 and 31, 2018. This NASA video takes a look at the science behind these amazing celestial events. NASA