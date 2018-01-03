Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

More Videos

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."
It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

Niagara Falls State Park covered in frost during cold snap

Niagara Falls State Park covered in frost during cold snap

Niagara Falls State Park was covered in frost on December 28, after the area was struck by a cold snap. According to reports, low temperature records were broken across the border from Niagara in Canada’s Ontario Province. Temperatures dipped to -14.8 degrees Fahrenheit in Niagara Falls on Thursday.

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

The four changes of the seasons, related to the position of sunlight on the planet, are captured in this view from Earth orbit The images show how sunlight fell on the planet throughout the year with each images taken at 6:12 a.m. local time. Thursday is the winter solstice, when less exposure to the sun's rays prompts the darkest day of the year, according to National Geographic.

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

The video, captured by David Milburn, opens with at least four women pounding and punching one woman turtling to protect herself Sunday at the Fort Myer's Edison Mall. She sinks to the ground. One of the women ganging up on her, a blue-shirted woman wearing what appears to be a raspberry beret, stops punching and walks off screen. She returns to the fray pushing a toddler in a plastic stroller shaped like a car.

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

People cheer as power is restored to Atlanta airport

Power was restored to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the early hours of December 18, Georgia Power announced, after an earlier outage grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers. Power was restored to one concourse at around 7:45 pm, more than six hours after the outage occurred in the afternoon. This footage shows people cheering as power was restored to part of the airport.

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle.

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks on the interstate when the train came off the tracks.