Watch armed robber beg for help after workers lock him inside store

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Houston Police Robbery Division via Storyful

