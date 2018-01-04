Yazmin White
Yazmin White Polk County Sheriff’s Office via Tampa Bay Times
Yazmin White Polk County Sheriff’s Office via Tampa Bay Times

National

The girl walked home alone wearing headphones. What she didn’t hear killed her.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 10:45 AM

HAINES CITY, FL

When 11-year-old Yazmin White left Carmelita’s Food Mart Wednesday, she decided to cross the railroad tracks about 150 yards east back to her Haines City home.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it looks like she was wearing her headphones, which might be why Yazmin was still on the tracks when a two-engine Amtrak train with 12 passenger cars killed her around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The locomotive engineer, who won’t face charges, said the train had been moving at 68 mph when he spotted Yazmin crossing the tracks.

“The (locomotive engineer) told detectives he blew the horn repeatedly while also applying the brakes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Yazmin White did not make any indication that she was aware the train was approaching her. He told detectives she was looking down at her phone while walking. Evidence indicates White was wearing headphones at the time of the accident.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yazmin was a piano student at the Davenport School of the Arts.

“We are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of 11 yr old Yazmin White , who was fatally struck by a train in Haines City yesterday,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This is a tragedy no parent or family should ever have to go through. Please keep them in your prayers.”

More Videos

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Pause
Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

  • Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

    Surveillance video shows a woman being saved from tracks moments before a train arrives at a station in Melbourne, Australia.

Woman rescued from path of oncoming train

Surveillance video shows a woman being saved from tracks moments before a train arrives at a station in Melbourne, Australia.

Victoria Police Department

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Comments

Videos

More Videos

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

Pause
Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

  • It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

    A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on January 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

View More Video