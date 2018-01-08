A porn star ordered a hit on a boyfriend, feds say. But the hiring process went wrong

Rasheeda Johnson Turner had a problem.
The 37-year-old Los Angeles-area woman wanted to kill her boyfriend in order to cash his $150,000 life insurance policy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. She’d even obtained some “pure acid” to do the job before she decided to find a hitman instead to cover her tracks.
But the hitman she hired turned out to be an FBI informant, landing Turner in jail on suspicion of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire. Turner pleaded not guilty Thursday, reported MyNewsLA. Her case was transferred to Santa Ana federal court with another hearing scheduled in February.
Turner, who performs in online porn videos under the names Fiesty and Mz. Fiesty, initially approached another person to kill her boyfriend, but the person declined, reported The Daily Beast. The informant, acting at the FBI’s request, contacted Turner. The two met in person Dec. 4 to discuss the scheme, the site said.
She told the informant, who was wearing a wire, that she dropped her original plan to lure her 55-year-old boyfriend to a motel room to kill him because she feared her daughter would interrupt the crime, The Daily Beast reported.
Turner offered the informant $50,000 from the insurance policy money to kill her boyfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. In subsequent phone calls and meetings, Turner said “that fly needs to be swatted” and said the murder needed to be completed within a week before her boyfriend cut off her bank account and removed her from his life insurance policy.
She told the ostensible killer that she didn’t want to know any details about the slaying but demanded that her boyfriend’s cellphone be destroyed to eliminate texts between them, The Daily Beast reported.
Turner dubbed the plot “Operation Dumbo,” the U.S. Attorney’s office reported. She also showed the purported hitman an app on her smartphone that allowed her to track her boyfriend’s movements. On Dec. 13, she gave her boyfriend’s location to the informant and confirmed the agreed-upon payment, after which she was arrested by the FBI.
The Daily Beast reported that Turner had earlier boasted to the informant that she learned how to evade authorities by watching television.
“You gotta beat them at they own game,” Turner said. “I watch all that killer shows, so it tells you how to get away with shit. It tells you what to do.”
If convicted, Turner faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
