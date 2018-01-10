Oprah Winfrey’s speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards sparked a buzz about her running for president in 2020.
Oprah Winfrey’s speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards sparked a buzz about her running for president in 2020. Jordan Strauss Invision
Oprah Winfrey’s speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards sparked a buzz about her running for president in 2020. Jordan Strauss Invision

National

President Trump doesn’t seem worried about Oprah. Why a new poll says he should be

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 10, 2018 07:11 PM

Will 2020 bring the nation President Oprah Winfrey?

According to a new poll, it would happen – assuming she even chooses to run.

Winfrey is favored over President Donald Trump, 48 percent to 38 percent, in a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday. Still, there’s a large portion of undecided voters at 14 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The poll shows that Winfrey would be supported by 76 percent of Democrats, 22 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of other voters.

In a White House meeting Tuesday, Trump seemed unfazed by talk of having to face Winfrey in an election.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun,” the president said in response to a reporter’s question, later adding, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Talk of Winfrey making a run at the White House was sparked by her speech Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards, when she made a call for “a brighter morning even in our darkest nights” during her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

But the longtime media proprietor, talk show host and actress has not indicated she would seek the presidency.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,000 people between Monday and Tuesday. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

    Videos posted to Instagram on January 6, 2017, show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the “train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms.” On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on January 9.

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 1:13

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort
Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 0:26

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York
What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

View More Video