President Trump doesn’t seem worried about Oprah. Why a new poll says he should be

Will 2020 bring the nation President Oprah Winfrey?
According to a new poll, it would happen – assuming she even chooses to run.
#Election2020: @Oprah 48%, @realDonaldTrump 38% https://t.co/mH8JZhitF2 #Oprah #OprahWinfrey #PresidentTrump #Trump #DonaldTrump #OprahvsTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/brwvrTLHoa— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 10, 2018
Winfrey is favored over President Donald Trump, 48 percent to 38 percent, in a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday. Still, there’s a large portion of undecided voters at 14 percent.
The poll shows that Winfrey would be supported by 76 percent of Democrats, 22 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of other voters.
In a White House meeting Tuesday, Trump seemed unfazed by talk of having to face Winfrey in an election.
“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun,” the president said in response to a reporter’s question, later adding, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”
Talk of Winfrey making a run at the White House was sparked by her speech Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards, when she made a call for “a brighter morning even in our darkest nights” during her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
But the longtime media proprietor, talk show host and actress has not indicated she would seek the presidency.
Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,000 people between Monday and Tuesday. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.
