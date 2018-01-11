Five days had passed before this family’s missing dog was found buried in snow

After a few days, the family figured the dog had gone somewhere to die.
Albert Silver told News Center Maine he and his family had come to that conclusion after searching for the 13-year-old yellow lab named Sophie on foot, by snowmobile and by car in the Maine village of Bryant Pond.
Silver posted a plea last Friday, on his Facebook, asking people to help find Sophie. He said the animal had went out with the family the night before. She wandered off while they were plowing and shoveling and never returned.
“Please share, let us know if she’s been spotted or any other scenario,” he wrote. “We have calls in to animal control, responsible pet care, the town office and neighbors.”
Silver wrote in the comments section of the post that Sophie has “very weak hips and no power in her back legs,” so the family didn’t believe she had gone far.
The family continued searching on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They had begun to lose hope until Sophie’s head was spotted poking out from the snow on Tuesday morning, just down the road from their home, the news station reported. Sophie had been completely buried and stuck in a yard in an area the Silvers had already checked.
Silver wrote on Facebook that Sophie spent five days out in extreme cold and winds. He thanked a man who he says used a tractor to plow a path to Sophie and rescue her.
Silver said Sophie was taken to a veterinarian and is OK.
“No frostbite, lost 5 pounds, hungry and tired,” he wrote. “Blood work and X-rays all showed a healthy girl.”
He called the discovery of Sophie a “miracle.”
