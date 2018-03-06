More Videos

A video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The child was not injured in the incident. WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
National

Video shows man in violent bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 06, 2018 08:47 AM

A father in Pine Junction, Colo., has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his 4-year-old daughter.

Surveillance footage released by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Richard Brown, 39, holding the girl while arguing with a man at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Jan. 25. Numerous punches were thrown before someone in the bar took the child from Brown, and the fight continued, according to the Sheriff's Office. The child was not injured.

Brown suffered serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be airlifted to a trauma center for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post seeking information from the public about the suspects. The daughter was not injured.

Another suspect, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, has been arrested and faces charges of first degree assault - extreme indifference, second degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse, according to The Sun newspaper, which covered the story. Police are seeking a third suspect in the surveillance video.

