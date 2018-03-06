Video shows man in violent bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter

A father in Pine Junction, Colo., has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his 4-year-old daughter.
Surveillance footage released by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Richard Brown, 39, holding the girl while arguing with a man at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Jan. 25. Numerous punches were thrown before someone in the bar took the child from Brown, and the fight continued, according to the Sheriff's Office. The child was not injured.
Brown suffered serious bodily injury during the assault and had to be airlifted to a trauma center for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post seeking information from the public about the suspects. The daughter was not injured.
Another suspect, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, has been arrested and faces charges of first degree assault - extreme indifference, second degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse, according to The Sun newspaper, which covered the story. Police are seeking a third suspect in the surveillance video.
