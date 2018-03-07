14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car Pause 74 Watch police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74 Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter 20 Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot caught on camera 58 Watch shoplifting suspects flee from police right to the police station 128 16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 148 Watch wild gunfight between mother-daughter employees and armed liquor-store robber 58 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus after mass shooting 99 Watch naked man on ATV lead police on chase 139 Images of school shootings from 1966 to now appear almost indistinguishable Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff

