Who is secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo?

SHARE COPY LINK Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, said during a televised Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, June 12, 2017, that, following CIA tradition, he would not say a "damn thing" to the media. (Video courtesy of the White House) McClatchy omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, said during a televised Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, June 12, 2017, that, following CIA tradition, he would not say a "damn thing" to the media. (Video courtesy of the White House) McClatchy omorrison@wichitaeagle.com