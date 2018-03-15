More Videos

A pedestrian bridge connecting the FIU campus to the city of Sweetwater collapsed trapping people inside cars on busy SW 8 ST. Monique O. Madon Miami Herald
National

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, people trapped underneath

By David J. Neal And Monique O. Madan

dneal@miamiherald.com

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 11:37 AM

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.

The bridge, which was not open, collapsed atop an unknown number of people and cars underneath. Police quickly closed the road. It is not known how many people may have been injured in the collapse, which appears to be a construction failure.

South Florida’s WSVN reported that television news helicopters were ordered to back off so rescuers could listen for sounds from survivors.

Touted as an “instant bridge,” the 950-ton pedestrian walkway was installed in a single morning at Southwest 109th Avenue on Saturday, intended eventually to link Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus directly to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, where the university estimates 4,000 of its students live.

Before Saturday’s installation, FIU said the method of overall installation would significantly reduce the risk to workers, walkers, drivers and minimized traffic disruptions for construction.

FIU installed a new pedestrian bridge over the perilous Tamiami Trail in a single morning, part of a project to provide students a safe crossing and directly connect its main campus to Sweetwater. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

