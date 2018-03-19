Christi Ruhtz
She was a cop for 20 years. Then she drove her car in reverse, drunk, horn blaring, deputies say

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 08:39 AM

She was one of their own.

Christi Ruhtz, who was with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida for almost 20 years, was fired over the weekend after being arrested on a DUI charge, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, deputies were called at a residential intersection after a concerned citizen called cops to report a disturbance.

When they arrived just before 2 a.m. Sunday, they found Ruhtz, 41, behind the wheel of a car driving in reverse, horn blaring.

“Deputies noted Ruhtz showing signs of impairment by having bloodshot, glassy, and watery eyes and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her mouth,” read the report, adding that Ruhtz agreed to perform field sobriety tests but “performed poorly on them.”

Ruhtz then refused to submit a breath sample for the criminal investigation, but did not have that option because of her employment with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sample indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.14. The legal limit is 0.08.

Ruhtz was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence, and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and released on her own recognizance. Her mug shot shows glassy, teary eyes and a red nose.

Ruhtz, a sheriff’s lieutenant, worked in the public records processing unit. “She was immediately terminated, in line with Sheriff’s Office policy,” according to the report.

