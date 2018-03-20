Watch Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Florida International University installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.
A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the East Coast.
In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri where 15-year-olds are allowe
A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club.
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violence, research has rejected the idea.
His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 20
A video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colo