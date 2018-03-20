This video of gorilla walking like a human goes viral

This gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo can strut. Louis, an 18-year-old male western lowland gorilla, was videotaped walking with a perfectly upright posture - and that was all it took for his strut to go viral.
It turns out that Louis likes to avoid dirty hands so he opts to walk on two legs.
When he has his hands full of snacks, he walks upright like a human to keep his food and hands clean, rather than the typical gorilla stance of leaning forward on his knuckles.
Michael Stern, curator of primates and small mammals, told The Associated Press that workers had to install a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard. The nearly 500-pound, 6-foot-tall primate crosses it like a tight rope to avoid getting dirty.
Stern says it's "pretty unusual" for gorillas to walk around upright. In the wild, Western lowland gorillas might do it for a few seconds to reach food or wade into swamps.
"In the video, he does have his hands full of tomatoes, which is one of his favorite treats, and I think he just doesn't want to crush them by knuckle-walking, so he stands up and walks. He'll also do it more if the yard is muddy. For whatever reason, he does not like the feel of mud on his hands and he just likes to stand up and walk sometimes," Stern told CBS News.
