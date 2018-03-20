McDonald’s drive-thru mixed up her order. She threw it back and went inside to fight, video shows

Breakfast got violent at a McDonald’s restaurant in Glendale, Wisc., on Sunday morning, surveillance video shows.
It started when a customer received a sausage biscuit instead of the bacon biscuit she’d requested at the drive-thru around 11 a.m. on March 18, according to police.
“Instead of acting like most people would act, she lost it,” Officer Todd Lynch told WISN.
First, the angry customer — sitting in the back seat of a car — tossed the bag back into the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s employee, surveillance video shows.
“What the (expletive) is this?” the woman demanded, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I didn’t order no sausage biscuit.”
Holding the bag, the woman then stormed into the restaurant, video shows. The woman talked to a manager inside, who tried to smooth things over.
And for a moment, it seemed like it might have worked.
“She gives her the order, she refunds her money 100 percent and gives her apologies,” Lynch told WISN. “But apparently at this point it wasn't good enough for our suspect.”
After leaving again, the woman came back into the store just minutes later, the Journal Sentinel reports.
This time, she was looking for a fight.
The woman barged in front of other customers in line and began to yell at employees because she had still not received the bacon biscuit she requested, the newspaper reports. Then she made her way behind the counter to continue berating the employees.
But when a 17-year-old McDonald’s worker tried to get in between the woman and another employee, the angry customer pushed the teenager, video shows — sending the teen’s head into the restaurant’s fry station, and then onto the ground.
From there, the woman fled the store and drove off, police said. Surveillance footage and stills of the suspect have been released in hopes that the public can help the Glendale Police Department identify her.
The teen victim sustained a bump on the head and was taken to the hospital, but is doing all right, police said. The customer could face felony assault charges if she’s apprehended, WISN reports.
