Florida rally for students attending national marches held against chilling backdrop

Michele Lazo, the father of Stoneman Douglas student Angelina Lazo, embraces sons, Mikey, 13, Chrissy, 11, and Rocco, 7, during a sendoff rally on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, hosted by Parkland students for the people who are going to the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com