Atlanta Hawks leadership promoted ‘culture of discrimination’ against white people, lawsuit claims

In a recently filed lawsuit, a former Atlanta Hawks employee say a member of the NBA team’s executive leadership is biased and discriminatory against white people, made jokes about “white culture,” and purposely made it harder for her to do her job before she was fired.
In the suit, which was filed on March 16, Margo Kline, a former community development coordinator for the team, accuses David Lee, a black man who worked as the team’s director of external affairs, of promoting “a culture of discrimination against white individuals” and says when she brought up concerns about discrimination, she was retaliated against and eventually lost her job.
The Hawks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the claims were untrue.
“We take all claims of discrimination seriously and have performed a thorough review of these baseless claims. The case was quickly dismissed at the EEOC level. We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them,” they told the paper.
The suit, which was obtained by Deadspin, calls Kline a “loyal, dedicated Hawks employee” who “worked tirelessy and professionally” to serve the team and the city.
Kline alleges that after Lee, a black man, was given a position as her supervisor, he made it clear he did not want to hire white females for new positions, was “dismissive and exclusionary” toward white employees while expecting more work from them, and gave raises and promotions to black employees more quickly than white ones.
When she complained, Kline alleges, Lee retaliated by scrutinizing her work more closely, refusing to recognize her accomplishments and withholding information to make her job harder.
She also alleges that Lee spread rumors and gossip about her to create a hostile work environment.
Later, the suit says, she was given a written warning telling her that that she needed to demonstrate improvement on “interpersonal skills” and “communication” before an unspecified review date. Three weeks later, she was fired, the suit says.
Kline is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as legal costs and a jury trial.
It is the second lawsuit to hit the team in the last year, though the previous one was remarkably different. That one alleged that the Hawks security team was directed to allow white celebrities to bypass metal detectors and make other concessions which were not afforded to black performers, reported the Washington Post.
Samuel R. Hayes, a black man who managed an all-black security staff, said in the lawsuit that he was fired when he complained about the alleged practice, which the team denied.
