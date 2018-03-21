The world’s first coffee-infused wine is here — and this is what it tastes like

Watch Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco Pause

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

See man mistaken for suspect lead cops on car chase, before he's hit, pinned in, cuffed near ravine

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Video captured helicopter crashing in New York river, killing 5

Watch these crash witnesses use sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub