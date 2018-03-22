This epic snake-vs.-roadrunner battle was caught on camera in the wild

Two bird watchers on a peaceful outing at Agua Caliente Regional Park in Tuscon, Arizona, witnessed the brutal side of nature as a roadrunner and a snake engaged in an epic battle.
Never knowing what they'll encounter while enjoying outdoors and bird watching, Kathy Hedegard and Beverley Davis Robertson caught the wildlife scene on camera.
"It was pure luck to be in the right spot (to catch the nature scene)" Kathy Hedegard said in a Facebook Messenger interview. "Happily, I always carry a camera!"
They initially saw just a roadrunner leaping about rather unusually, Hedegard said. With binoculars, they were able to see the snake, too. While Davis kept the binocular lens trained on the fighters, Hedegard filmed the duel.
The snake was the ultimate winner.
Agua Caliente Regional Park is a 101-acre spot in northeastern Tucson, Arizona.
