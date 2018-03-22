This epic snake-vs.-roadrunner battle was caught on camera in the wild

SHARE COPY LINK Two bird watchers on an birding mission in Agua Caliente Regional Park in Tucson filmed a snake and a roadrunner fighting in the wild. Kathy Hedegard and Beverley Davis Robertson

Two bird watchers on an birding mission in Agua Caliente Regional Park in Tucson filmed a snake and a roadrunner fighting in the wild. Kathy Hedegard and Beverley Davis Robertson