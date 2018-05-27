He was robbing a restaurant, cops say. A drive-thru customer shot him through window

A robber entered a Santa Ana restaurant Saturday and demanded money. Then he was shot — by a customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru, police say.

The incident happened at 12:43 a.m., when a masked man entered the Cozy Corner Drive-In, holding a black revolver and demanding money, police told CBS Los Angeles.

A man in the drive-thru line saw the robbery in progress and fired shots at the robber, shattering the drive-thru window, the Orange County Register reported.

“It was very dangerous, one of the employees could have been shot,” Santa Ana Police Cmdr. Michael Claborn told the newspaper.

The robbery suspect, who has been identified as a 60-year-old man, was shot twice in the upper torso, NBC 4 reported. He collapsed outside the restaurant and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is in stable condition, according to the Register, and is expected to survive. He has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Cozy Corner manager Francisco Reyno told NBC that he’s happy none of his employees were hurt and they were able to recover the $274 stolen that was stolen.

Restaurant employee Daniel Acevedo told CBS in Spanish that he believed the people who shot the robber were, at best, trying to help.

The shooter didn’t stick around, instead speeding off in a silver sedan, according to NBC and the Register.

Claborn told the Register that the shooter is wanted by police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

No suspect description is available for the shooter. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.