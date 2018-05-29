'Buy you a ticket back to Mexico': Customer flips out at Jack in the Box cashier

Video posted to Facebook shows an irate Jack in the Box customer lose his cool and storm out of the Houston-area restaurant after getting upset with the service he received.
The customer, a white man, is not identified in the video, but he demands to be told the name of the cashier he is seen berating. At both the beginning and the abrupt end of his tantrum, he makes clear how he feels about the cashier.
"You're about to buy a bus ticket back to where you came from," the man says just as another customer, Lupita Rangel, began filming the exchange. "I'm going to get you fired out of here."
That's when the store manager tries to intervene, and assures the man that he will be receiving his order. The cashier, identified in the video by her first name, Maria, tries to tell the man his order was being processed, but he's already on his way out at that point.
"You're going to get fired — what's your name?" the man asks as he turns around to leave. "OK, goodbye, Maria, buy you a ticket back to Mexico."
The exchange took place at a Houston-area Jack in the Box restaurant near the town of Manvel, just south of Houston at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 288.
"Omg! Never thought I'd experience racism so close," Rangel wrote in her Facebook caption.
She told KTRK that she was with her 9-year-old daughter at the restaurant when the irate customer flipped out.
The video was posted to Facebook on Saturday. As of Tuesday it had been shared nearly 700 times and viewed more than 80,000 times.
Comments