Man burns American flag blanket — and ignites a wildfire, Washington firefighters say

Flag-burning can spark strong emotions — and apparently it can spark wildfires, too.

A man was burning an American flag blanket Sunday afternoon when he inadvertently ignited a wildfire near the Ephrata, Washington, airport, according to fire officials in the central Washington town.

The man had walked into an empty field with the blanket to start it on fire. But then the field he was in caught fire as well, Grant County fire officials said.

By the time Ephrata and Grant County firefighters had worked together to contain the blaze around 6 p.m., it had spread to five acres. No structures were damaged in the fire, officials said.

Police have identified a suspect, but he has not been booked, according to Captain Erik Koch of the Ephrata Police Department.

The suspect will likely face charges of second-degree reckless burning, Koch said.

“I don’t think he was trying to make a statement,” Koch said, though he said he can’t know exactly what the suspect was thinking. “It may be happenstance that it was a blanket with an American flag printed on it.”

In a Facebook post Monday, Grant County fire officials said the incident transcended politics.

“No matter your political views, we think it’s safe to say we can all agree starting a wildfire is no good!” officials wrote.

Fire officials said they were lucky conditions Sunday prevented the wildfire from spreading too far.

"Any sort of wind and that would’ve been a totally different story," Isaac Merkl of Fire District 13 told NBC.



