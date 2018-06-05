When a body was found, he told a TV station 'it's sad.' Hours later, he was arrested

Matthew Haverly told reporters at WNEP he had "no clue" what was going on when he learned state police were investigating a body found across from his home.
"It's sad to say that's someone's either daughter, mother, whatever, both, child," the Wyalusing Township, Pennsylvania, man told the station on June 1.
Hours later, it was revealed that the body was indeed a mother — Haverly's own. Now he's in jail facing a criminal homicide charge in her death, The Daily Review reported.
Police say the body was discovered in the late afternoon near a bridge on Thursday, June 1, according to the WOLF. At first investigators could only say the victim appeared to be a middle-aged woman.
Haverly spoke with WOLF and WNEP about the situation as investigators worked.
"I'm actually stunned," Haverly told WOLF. "I just heard of this earlier today. I had no clue any of this went on." The station reported he said he was concerned because he hadn't heard from his mother in a while.
He told WNEP he believed it was "some type of hit" and that the area was chosen because it would not be easy to find a body.
"Something went bad, and this is like a rural area, so they just wanted to plant the body somewhere else besides wherever the hell they were from," Haverly told the station.
But within hours, 38-year-old Haverly had been arrested and charged with criminal homicide and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, The Daily Review reported. The victim was identified as his mother, 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
When news of the body's discovery started to spread, the victim's daughter had called police and told them she thought the body was her mother, according to the Star-Gazette. She told police her mother lived with Matthew.
Police had found a piece of black tarp near the body, according to the Star-Gazette, and a search of Matthew Haverly's home uncovered a similar black tarp, WOLF reported.
A medical autopsy found that the victim had suffered blows to her head, and also had bruising on the outside of her arms and small cuts that indicated she had been trying to defend herself, the Star-Gazette reported.
At a police interview, Haverly told investigators he and his mother had a rocky relationship, according to the paper. He allegedly told investigators he had not seen his mother for several days when he came home and she was in the house, after which they got into an argument.
He told officials his mother had followed him into his bedroom during the fight, and he grabbed her and pushed her away, according to The Daily Review. After that, he allegedly told police he blacked out and couldn't remember what else had happened.
Haverly remains in the Bradford County Correctional Facility without bond. Neighbors told WNEP they were shocked at the news that Haverly had been arrested in his own mother's death.
"It's heartbreaking because he comes across concerned, and that's what's scary because you don't know what's going on next door at your neighbor's house," one neighbor told the station.
Another told the station they had moved to the area to come to a place "where you don't have to lock your doors and everyone knows your neighbors and everyone's friends, and to have this right in the heart of Camptown is very concerning. It's heartbreaking."
Comments