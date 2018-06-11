What’s your life expectancy? It may depend on state you were born in, study finds

Depending on where you were born, you might be able to expect nearly seven more years of life.
A comprehensive state-by-state study found that there is a 6.6-year life expectancy difference between Hawaii and Mississippi. The study found that those two states have the highest and lowest "life expectancy at birth," respectively, as of 2016.
Hawaii has a life expectancy at birth of 81.3 years, and Mississippi has a life expectancy of 74.7 years.
The study, "The State of U.S. Health, 1990-2016," looked at the "burden of diseases, injuries and risk factors among U.S. states" and was conducted by The U.S. Burden of Disease Collaborators. The study was released April 10.
Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, helped coordinate the study.
"We are seeing dangerous disparities among states," Murray said in a press release. "Unless and until leaders of our health care system work together to mitigate risks, such as tobacco, alcohol, and diet, more Americans will die prematurely, and in many cases, unnecessarily."
Diet, tobacco use and high systolic blood pressure were the leading causes of death, according to the study. For example, dietary risks accounted for 529,299 deaths in 2016, the study reported.
The study found "substantial variations" in burdens of diseases, injuries and risk factors by state. Only nine states had a life expectancy of more than 80 years.
The study concluded that there are wide differences in how diseases affect different states and that the data can be used for research, clinical care and policy.
"Primary care is our health system's front line of defense, detection, and treatment," Ali Mokdad, who helped write the study, said in the release. "Local, state, and federal dollars need to be targeted more effectively for primary care, especially for those millions of Americans not on Medicare."
Here's the study's full list of the life expectancy at birth for each of the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., as of 2016.
1. Hawaii, 81.3 years
2. California, 80.9 years
3. Connecticut, 80.8 years
4. Minnesota, 80.8 years
5. New York, 80.5 years
6. Massachusetts, 80.4 years
7. Colorado, 80.2 years
8. New Jersey, 80.2 years
9. Washington, 80.2 years
10. Vermont, 79.9 years
11. New Hampshire, 79.9 years
12. North Dakota, 79.8 years
13. Rhode Island, 79.6 years
14. Utah, 79.6 years
15. Florida, 79.6 years
16. Oregon, 79.5 years
17. Iowa, 79.5 years
18. Wisconsin, 79.5 years
19. Arizona, 79.5 years
20. Nebraska, 79.4 years
21. Maryland, 79.2 years
22. Virginia, 79.2 years
23. Idaho, 79.1 years
24. Illinois, 79.1 years
25. South Dakota, 79.1 years
26. Maine, 79 years
27. Montana, 78.9 years
28. Delaware, 78.6 years
29. Pennsylvania, 78.5 years
30. Kansas, 78.5 years
31. Texas, 78.5 years
32. Wyoming, 78.4 years
33. Nevada, 78.1 years
34. Alaska, 78.1 years
35. Michigan, 78 years
36. Washington D.C., 78 years
37. North Carolina, 77.9 years
38. New Mexico, 77.8 years
39. Ohio, 77.5 years
40. Missouri, 77.4 years
41. Georgia, 77.4 years
42. Indiana, 77.2 years
43. South Carolina, 76.8 years
44. Tennessee, 76.1 years
45. Arkansas, 75.8 years
46. Kentucky, 75.8 years
47. Oklahoma, 75.7 years
48. Louisiana, 75.6 years
49. Alabama, 75.4 years
50. West Virginia, 75.3 years
51. Mississippi, 74.7 years
