Watch this officer rescue child running alongside freeway traffic

A Naperville (Illinois) Police Department officer was honored for rescuing a toddler running alongside a freeway last month.
Dash cam video captured the incident along Route 59 in Naperville, Ill., last month that earned Sgt. Anthony Mannino the Life Saving Award.
The video shows the 1-year-old boy running down the roadway as traffic passes just a few feet from him.
When Mannino catches the boy, the dash cam footage shows him telling him "You're OK, you're OK," then asking the boy his name.
CBS 2, a Chicago television station, spoke with the officer.
He told CBS 2 that at first he thought he spotted a stray dog. Then, his police and parental instincts took over.
“I have twin boys,” he said. “In this situation, once it’s over and starts to digest, you have this sense this could have been your kid.”
The child "escaped his mother's watchful eye" and left his home, according to the Naperville Police Department's Facebook page.
