Watch this officer rescue child running alongside freeway traffic

Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
An 8-foot alligator was found in the residential neighborhood of Hammocks in Ocoee, Florida, at the end of May. After being caught, the gator knocked the Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper out cold and then smacked two policemen in the face.
Four Mesa, Arizona police officers are on leave after security video surfaced that shows the officers beating a man unconscious after they say he refused an order to sit down while being detained. The incident occurred on May 23.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
The owner of a 4-year-old Husky that got loose from her boyfriend's house in Tooele, Utah and killed 12 animals in a backyard petting zoo and 15 chickens that belonged to another neighbor faces faces six misdemeanor charges.
Body camera video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the traffic stop and arrest of Sherita Dixon-Cole. Cole had accused a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper of sexually assaulting her during an arrest.
California Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez adjourned a floor session in the memory of Army Green Beret Captain Joseph Schultz who was killed over the Memorial Day weekend May 29, 2011, while on duty in the Wardak Province of Afghanistan.