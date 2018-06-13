She went for the music, but got her head stuck in a truck's tailpipe, Minn. cops say

A teenage girl somehow got her head trapped inside a pickup truck’s oversize tailpipe at a country music festival in Minnesota over the weekend, police say.
Firefighters cut the girl free using a saw, McLeod County, Minn., sheriff’s deputies told KARE. She was cited for underage drinking.
There’s no word on who’s going to foot the bill for the impromptu modification to the truck’s exhaust pipe.
The incident took place at the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minn., featuring performances by Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Billy Currington and Trick Pony.
A brief video of firefighters working to free the teen posted Saturday to Facebook by Billy Little has been viewed more than 2.2 million times. “How much alcohol does it take to get your head stuck in a diesel pickups exhaust tip?” Little wrote on Facebook.
The girl later posted a photo of herself holding the dismantled tailpipe to Facebook, writing "Yeah I'm the tail pipe girl, whatchu know about it? #winstock2k18kickedmyass,” reported Bring Me the News, which declined to identify her.
The site reported that 24 other minors also were cited for underage drinking at the two-day festival, though presumably not also involving tailpipes.
In a post titled "Try not to do this," City Pages suggested the girl return for the 2019 Winstock Country Music Festival, a la Danielle Bregoli, who gained fame, and a rap career, for her "cashmeousside, howbowdah?" catchphrase.
