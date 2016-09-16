Anime, manga landmarks on the way in Japan

2:45 This is Chernobyl: 30 years after the nuclear disaster Pause

0:38 Belgium police release video of Brussels bombing suspect with hat after blasts

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:12 Video: A look at the raid that re-captured El Chapo, as it unfolds from a Marine's POV

2:42 Heroes of train attack honored in Sacramento hometown parade

1:42 Elk Grove's Jamie Whitmore, cancer survivor and champion paracylist

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'

4:08 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle and forward Wilson Kneeshaw look forward to LA Galaxy II

0:29 Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal

0:51 Protesters cite animal rights, Cesar Chávez in opposing Burger Battle