Brazil judge orders corruption trial for ex-President Silva

2:45 This is Chernobyl: 30 years after the nuclear disaster Pause

0:38 Belgium police release video of Brussels bombing suspect with hat after blasts

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:12 Video: A look at the raid that re-captured El Chapo, as it unfolds from a Marine's POV

2:42 Heroes of train attack honored in Sacramento hometown parade

0:31 Campaign ad: No on cigarette tax commercial misleads

1:14 Exclusive surveillance video shows Sacramento Police shooting, killing mentally ill man

0:53 Bleak scene remains after deadly military plane crash sparks 250-acre fire

0:50 Charred Sutter Buttes landscape defines area where military plane crashed

1:44 Pickle peppers this fast and easy way