Shimon Peres, ex-Israeli president and PM, dies at 93

2:45 This is Chernobyl: 30 years after the nuclear disaster Pause

0:38 Belgium police release video of Brussels bombing suspect with hat after blasts

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:12 Video: A look at the raid that re-captured El Chapo, as it unfolds from a Marine's POV

2:42 Heroes of train attack honored in Sacramento hometown parade

3:13 Republic FC's Paul Buckle 'very proud' of his champions

1:27 Sacramento's Mayor-Elect Darrell Steinberg backs Measure G

1:18 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks about his readiness

3:16 Current NFL players with ties to Sacramento area

2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.