32 bodies found in Mexican mass graves

Mexican police have discovered the bodies of 32 people and nine heads buried in secret graves in the southern state of Guerrero, local prosecutors said Thursday.
The first bodies, found on a hillside in the town of Zitlala, were exhumed on Monday. None have yet been identified.
Weekend violence in Guerrero, which is at the center of turf wars between drug cartels, left approximately 30 people dead.
The state, home to the resort town of Acapulco, is the second most deadly in Mexico, with more than 1,800 people murdered there since the start of this year.
Forty-three students disappeared in Guerrero in 2014, in an incident that prompted an international investigation and accusations of a cover-up.
