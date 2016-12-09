Girl gets TV, trip offers after viral party invite

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family Pause

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

3:29 A look at the Sacramento Santa Parade over the years

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:06 Why Josh Newman bought a blimp to run for Senate

1:08 Holy Cross Academy families take protest to Sacramento offices of Catholic Diocese