Trump’s executive order will prevent Oscar-nominated director from attending ceremony, reports say

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change Pause

0:34 Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage

6:22 How to taste beer like a pro

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:59 How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner