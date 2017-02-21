More tests needed on Russian UN ambassador's cause of death

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin addresses a Security Council meeting at the United Nations. Russian officials said their ambassador to United Nations, Churkin, has died in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012, file photo, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin answers reporters' questions at the United Nations after a closed meeting of the Security Council. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 6, 2006, file photo, Vitaly Churkin, Russian Ambassador to the U.N, speaks to reporters as he leaves the building of the French Mission to the United Nations for a private meeting on the U.N. Security Council regarding the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
David Karp, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, New Zealand's U.N. Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen, left, and Russia's ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, raise their hands as they join other members of the Security Council at the United Nations headquarters voting to pass a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart peace negotiations. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Craig Ruttle, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, March 27, 2014, file photo, Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin returns to his seat after speaking at United Nations headquarters. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Seth Wenig, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2014, file photo, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin speaks during a news conference to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, at United Nations headquarters. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
John Minchillo, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin listen during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Russian officials said Churkin died suddenly in New York City on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Petr Iliichev, center, joins other diplomats in a moment of silence in the U..N. Security Council, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission Monday.He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.
Richard Drew
AP Photo
A United Nations security officer raises the Russian flag outside U.N. headquarters, Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2017. Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission Monday. He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.
Richard Drew
AP Photo
The United Nations Security Council observes a moment of silence for Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission Monday.He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.
Richard Drew
AP Photo
Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Petr Iliichev, left center, receives condolences from France's Ambassador Francois Delattre, right. center, in the U.N. Security Council, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission Monday. He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.
Richard Drew
AP Photo
Flowers are placed by a portrait of the late Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Churkin died suddenly Monday after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission is being remembered by his diplomatic colleagues as a powerful and passionate voice for his nation.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lays flowers by a portrait of late Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin, as Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom looks on, prior to their meeting in the Foreign Ministry guest house in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Churkin, who died suddenly Monday after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission, is being remembered by his diplomatic colleagues as a powerful and passionate voice for his nation.
Pool photo via AP
Sergei Chirikov
A woman pays her last respect as she offers flowers in front of the portrait of the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Churkin who died suddenly Monday after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission is being remembered by his diplomatic colleagues as a powerful and passionate voice for his nation.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A picture of Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, is displayed while people sign condolences books at the Russian Mission to the U.N. in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The city medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday on Russia's ambassador to the U.N., who died a day earlier after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
A picture of Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, is displayed while people sign condolences books at the Russian Mission to the U.N. in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The city medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday on Russia's ambassador to the U.N., who died a day earlier after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
A man pauses after signing a condolences book for Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, at the Russian Mission to the U.N. in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The city medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday on Russia's ambassador to the U.N., who died a day earlier after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
A picture of Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, is displayed while people sign condolences books at the Russian Mission to the U.N. in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The city medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday on Russia's ambassador to the U.N., who died a day earlier after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
