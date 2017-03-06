Surgeons remove 915 coins from turtle living in pool where people toss coins for luck

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Pause

0:29 Panda tumbles around in D.C. snow

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons