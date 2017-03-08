She never thought growing old in Cuba would require digging through trash

0:43 Ibtihaj Muhammad: An American, a Muslim and Olympian Pause

1:50 United Arab Emirates' Fatima Al Ali proves 'Hockey Is For Everyone"

1:07 World Hijab Day

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights went out - and theories abound