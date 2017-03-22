WH distances Trump from Manafort after AP report

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally Pause

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

2:04 California Women’s Caucus sends ‘advice letter’ to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

11:29 Feinstein asks Gorsuch about condoning torture

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:21 Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Scott Air Force Base

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets