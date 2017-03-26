Judge tosses sexual assault case because woman didn’t scream during alleged attack

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed Pause

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:29 Take a tour of Midtown's Cantina Alley bar/restaurant in Sacramento

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot