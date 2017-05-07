Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president

Election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are displayed in front of the polling station where Marine Le Pen will vote in Henin Beaumont, northern France, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Voting for France's next president starts in overseas territories and French embassies abroad, as a blackout on campaigning descends so that voters can reflect on whether to entrust their country's future to independent Emmanuel Macron or far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron, center, and his wife Brigitte, right, walk in a street of Le Touquet, northern France, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Voting for France's next president has started in some overseas territories one day before voters in the mainland cast their ballots in Sunday's runoff between independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A man casts his ballot in the presidential runoff election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, in Marseille, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Claude Paris
AP Photo
A Femen activist is led away by French police in Henin-beaumont, northern France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
A man casts his ballot in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
A man casts his ballot in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
People line up to vote in the French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, France Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Officials prepare the polling station for voters in the presidential runoff election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, in Marseille, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Claude Paris
AP Photo
People line up before voting in the French presidential election outside a polling station in Paris, France Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves as he leaves the polling station after casting his ballot in the presidential runoff election in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Brigitte Macron, wife of French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron, casts her ballot while Emmanuel Macron looks on at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, during the second round of the French presidential election, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Wojazer
French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards ! casts his ballot at a polling station while his wife Brigitte Macron looks on, during the the second round of 2017 French presidential election, in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Wojazer
Soldiers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris, France Sunday, May 7, 2017. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's press office said that the Esplanade du Louvre, where the centrist candidate plans to celebrate if he wins the French presidential election was earlier evacuated after a security alert.
Kamil Zihnioglu
AP Photo
An official holds a voter registration card as people queue to cast their ballots in the presidential runoff election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, in Marseille, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Claude Paris
AP Photo
French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen leaves Henin Beaumont, France, on her way back to Paris after casting her ballot Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Michel Spingler
AP Photo
French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are greeted by supporters after casting his vote in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A child holds his mother's voting card Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Anthony, outside Paris. French voters decided Sunday whether to back pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron or far-right populist Marine Le Pen as their next president, casting ballots in an unusually tense and important presidential election that also could decide Europe's future.
Buhran Ozbiblici
AP Photo
French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen smiles after casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen is greeted after casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gives a thumbs up as he leaves the polling station after casting his ballot in the presidential runoff election in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Voters across France are choosing a new president in an unusually tense and important election that could decide Europe's future, making a stark choice between pro-business progressive candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
French Gendarmes patrol on the Champs Elysees Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. French voters decided Sunday whether to back pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron or far-right populist Marine Le Pen as their next president, casting ballots in an unusually tense and important presidential election that also could decide Europe's future.
Buhran Ozbiblici
AP Photo
French police officers patrol outside Notre Dame Cathedral Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. French voters decided Sunday whether to back pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron or far-right populist Marine Le Pen as their next president, casting ballots in an unusually tense and important presidential election that also could decide Europe's future.
Buhran Ozbiblici
AP Photo
French police officers patrol outside Notre Dame Cathedral Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. French voters decided Sunday whether to back pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron or far-right populist Marine Le Pen as their next president, casting ballots in an unusually tense and important presidential election that also could decide Europe's future.
Buhran Ozbiblici
AP Photo
Supporters of incoming French President Emmanuel Macron wave French flags as the preliminary results of the runoff presidential election are announced at the Louvre museum in Paris, Sunday May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.
Philippe Lopez, Pool photo via AP)
In this image taken from video footage, incoming French president Emmanuel Macron speaks after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country’s youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
AP Photo)
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron wait for the results outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
A supporter of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron reacts outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron hold up his photo outside his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron prepares to speak after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Pool Photo via AP
Lionel Bonaventure
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
People wave French flags at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris.Thousands of supporters of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron have let out a big cheer when national television called the presidential election in his favor based on poll projections.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron prepares to speak after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Pool Photo via AP
Lionel Bonaventure
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron kiss as they celebrate outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
People celebrate outside at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris.Thousands of supporters of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron have let out a big cheer when national television called the presidential election in his favor based on poll projections.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Supporters of incoming French President Emmanuel Macron wait in front of a stage for Macron to address them at the Louvre Palace in Paris, Sunday May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.
Philippe Lopez, Pool photo via AP)
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron speaks after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Pool Photo via AP
Lionel Bonaventure
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron celebrate outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron speaks after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Pool Photo via AP
Lionel Bonaventure
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
People wave French flags at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Buhran Ozbilici
AP Photo
Supporters of French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron react outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave. The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
Laurent Cipriani
AP Photo
Emmanuel Macron's supporters watch the president-elect speaking on a giant screen at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
A supporter of Emmanuel Macron is draped in an European flag while a woman waves a French flag at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Buhran Ozbilici
AP Photo
Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron speaks after his victory in presidential runoff, at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever on Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Pool Photo via AP
Lionel Bonaventure
Ballots for Emmanuel Macron are put on a table during the counting, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in La Penne sur Huveaune, near Marseille, southern France. At 39, Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president.
Claude Paris
AP Photo
Women celebrate at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
A girl, with a heart and the word Freedom written under her eye, smiles at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Thousands of supporters of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron have let out a big cheer when national television called the presidential election in his favor based on poll projections.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
A woman holds a French flag at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
A girl waves a French flag at the Louvre museum where Emmanuel Macron is planning to celebrate, Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Paris. Ripping up France's political map, French voters elected centrist Emmanuel Macron as the country's youngest president ever Sunday, delivering a resounding victory to the unabashedly pro-European former investment banker and strengthening France's place as a central pillar of the European Union.
Buhran Ozbilici
AP Photo
