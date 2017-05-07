World

May 07, 2017 10:47 AM

Czech Girl Scout threatened, police get involved

The Associated Press
PRAGUE

The Czech Interior Ministry says that police are taking steps to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral.

The ministry's Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats says the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook. No details were given.

The teenager was among about 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second-largest city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing up to one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party.

Myslikova said on Sunday that she was worried by the threats of violence and appreciated the move taken by police.

