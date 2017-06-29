Large study links key pesticide to weakened honeybee hives

FILE - In this May 27, 2015, file photo, volunteer Ben Merritt, a graduate student at the University of Cincinnati, checks honeybee hives for queen activity and performs routine maintenance as part of a collaboration between the Cincinnati Zoo and TwoHoneys Bee Co., in Mason, Ohio. A common and much-criticized pesticide dramatically weakens already vulnerable honey bee hives, according to a new massive in-the-field study in three European countries. For more than a decade, the populations of honey bees and other key pollinators have been on the decline. Other studies, mostly lab experiments, have pointed to problems with the insecticides called neonicotinoids, but the new research done in Britain, Hungary and Germany is the largest field study yet. John Minchillo, File AP Photo