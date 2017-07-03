From space, Earth's auroras provide quite a light show

Time-lapse images shot from the International Space Station show the dramatic light show provided by auroras, the electronic phenomenon occurring above the planet's poles. These images were shot on June 25, 2017.
NASA
Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings. On Thursday, Waters was breastfeeding when she was called to move a motion about black lung disease. Waters later tweeted: “First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime (Alia) moved her own motion just before mine, bless her”. Breastfeeding in parliament has not been without controversy. In 2003 MP Kirstie Marshall, of Victoria’s state parliament, was kicked out of chambers after she breastfed her 11-day-old daughter.

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

A local resident who filmed this dramatic footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, was among several people and businesses in the area to offer assistance to those affected by the blaze. The person who recorded this video asked anyone in need of a place to stay to message him. Other locals shared food, water and clothes, while businesses also handed out supplies.

Pippa Middleton marries in traditional English wedding

Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, married in a traditional ceremony in England. Her niece and nephew, the Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were pagegirl and pageboy in the wedding, and it was attended by Princes William and Harry.

Huge swarm of bees on street makes kids scream, duck for cover

A huge swarm of bees hit the famous Greenwich market, part of London, at rush hour sending onlookers screaming and ducking for cover. Videos were shared on social media by Abigail Hering, who runs the nearby Beadoir jewellery shop. She posted footage of the spectacle on Twitter, describing it as "absolutely crazy".

Great moment when man plucks drowning cat out of London canal

Over the long May Day weekend in England, an office cat name Felix, who hangs around the London Royal Docks, got chased after a feline fight and tumbled into the Thames River. A man identified by the Guardian as a Royal Docks Management Authority employee dashed in to retrieve Felix.

This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like

Asteroid 2014 JO25 is more than a million miles away, and NASA says the peanut-shaped rock isn't coming this close again for at least 500 years. Still, the asteroid makes a relatively close flyby on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Scientists are excited for a chance to study the asteroid at close proximity. Here are images showing the spinning asteroid.

