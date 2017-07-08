‘You want me to seize your kids?’ Officer berates mother who left children in car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 0:38 From space, Earth's auroras provide quite a light show 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:30 Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament 0:46 At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:14 Pippa Middleton marries in traditional English wedding 0:29 Tiny satellite sails into wide blue sky from space station 0:46 Huge swarm of bees on street makes kids scream, duck for cover Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes. Storyful

